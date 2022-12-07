The Village of Minster Council held a meeting on Tuesday in order to discuss various actions that related to certain actions that would help the community.
The council discussed on three different pieces of legislation, consisting of two ordinances and one resolution that were brought up to the council. The first was Ordinance 22-1101 for its third reading, which dealt with the execution of the Efficiency Smart Schedule with American Municipal Power, Inc.
“This is just the Efficiency Smart program we’ve been participating in since 2010 with AMP,” said Village Administrator Donald
Harrod. The village is looking to continue to be involved with AMP and decided to approve the ordinance in order to continue doing so.
The second piece of legislation was Ordinance 22-12-01, which involved the amendment of Chapter 95 of the village’s codified ordinances for its first reading. This section mainly deals with the topic of animals in the community, specifically related to cats running at large.
“We’ve had a number of phone calls, and actually since the topic has been in discussion, I’ve gotten many more phone calls,” said Harrod about the situation. “We’ve had a number of calls about neighbors with cats that are creating nuisances for other people and were asked to create an ordinance regulating cats.”
The ordinance did spark discussion between council members, with some stating that some reworking might be in order before it reaches its third and final reading. It will be read once again at the next council meeting with possible amendments to it in the near future.
Resolution 22-1201 was the last piece of legislation talked about transferring funds and amending appropriations involving the village’s accounts. This was the only one to be read and asked to be suspended after it was declared an emergency. The resolution was approved without much discussion by the council.
In other news, the council discussed new and old business, with old business consisting of discussing approval of an invoice related to legal services from Duncan and Allen, as well as re-employing as a part time employee for the Christmas break. New business consisted of discussing and approving the November 2022 Income Tax report submitted by St. Marys, as well as approving invoices over $3,000.
The administrator’s report was also given near the end of the meeting, with topics such as:
• The underground pipe has been installed at the Dues Ditch Project by RD Jones, with further work remaining involving installation of a outlet headwall and repaving.
• The first ring of the water tower has been conducted, with a crane having been set up to lift sections when needed.
• Leaf pickup has officially ended in the village, with the public works crews having finished connecting leaves last week.
• The electric department is starting installation of the tennis court lights at Seventh Street Community Park.
• The annual Santa in the Park event is planned for Saturday, Dec. 10, with plans to have the event start at noon with the help of the Minster Fire Department.
• And installation of the software for the village’s AMI meter reading system will be conducted by a representative from Tentalus.
The meeting was concluded shortly afterward , with other business being conducted. More information about the village can be found online, as well as the minutes of past meetings.