Minster cheerleaders plan for Friday fundraising

The Minster High School Cheerleaders are hoping to turn the homecoming game pink on Friday. Each year the cheerleaders raise funds to fight cancer, and this year is no different.
“We do t-shirts for homecoming then a theme day. Each day has a theme, then one day is pink t-shirts for cancer,” explained Minster High School’s Cheerleading Coach Tanya Niemeyer. This year’s shirt design was done by Senior Hope Philipps and features the slogan ‘Our fight our night’ on the front and ‘In this family we fight together’, on the back.
Niemeyer started the tradition when she took over in 2017, and has been doing so ever since.
“We’ve had several students that have battled childhood cancer, so we have now started doing pink t-shirts, but that also have yellow on them for childhood cancer awareness and breast cancer awareness,” said Niemeyer. She said that students could purchase the shirts, and that they also opened up shirt sales to the public as well.
“Ernst Apparel is who we work with. They donate all of the proceeds. 100 percent of proceeds go right back to the Cancer Association of Auglaize County,” said Niemeyer.
During homecoming week at school, they’ll also put out jars for each class, freshman through senior, so students can donate money.
“Each day they can bring in change. We call it Coins for Cancer. The class with the highest amount of coins at the end of the week gets points towards our Spirit Megaphone,” explained Niemeyer. At the end of the week, whomever has the most points, gets the rewards during Friday’s game.
Niemeyer said that there has also been some teamwork with other schools in the area as well.
“One year we had New Bremen and Coldwater where we worked with them. They even purchased t-shirts, ,just to raise more money for cancer awareness,” said Niemeyer.
During a typical fundraising drive, she said they can raise between $700 and $1,100, with the larger numbers coming partnerships with other schools.
“They’ll see its our cancer night and they’ll purchase shirts too. It depends from year to year on how involved the other schools are,” said Niemeyer.
Niemeyer said that she knows in the area that there are families who are fighting this fight, and that her cheerleaders are aware of how important it is to try and help.
“I think what they get out of it is that everybody working together, putting their money together, doing different things, helps other individuals out there,” said Niemeyer before continuing. “It can be the smallest or biggest amount, but when it comes together, you’re fighting and supporting that cause to help others who do need support.”
“A combined total of $9,076.24 has been donated in the past six years to The Cancer Associations of Auglaize and Mercer counties through t-shirt sales and the cancer donation jars at school during the week of homecoming,” said Niemeyer. She said that there was only one way to make those donations possible. “We want to thank all the students, staff, fans and community for always donating to the cause. Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to donate so much and make a difference.”