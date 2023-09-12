Minster cheerleaders plan for Friday fundraising

Minster High School’s Cheerleaders hope to turn their homecoming football game pink on Friday night.

 Photo provided

The Minster High School Cheerleaders are hoping to turn the homecoming game pink on Friday. Each year the cheerleaders raise funds to fight cancer, and this year is no different. 

“We do t-shirts for homecoming then a theme day. Each day has a theme, then one day is pink t-shirts for cancer,” explained Minster High School’s Cheerleading Coach Tanya Niemeyer. This year’s shirt design was done by Senior Hope Philipps and features the slogan ‘Our fight our night’ on the front and ‘In this family we fight together’, on the back.

