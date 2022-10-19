Minster Schools Logo
From file photos

The Minster Board of Education was reported to have met on Monday, Oct. 17, in order to talk on several topics related to their district.

Several reports were given to the board starting with Superintendent Josh Meyer, who talked about several pieces of legislation that might be pertinent to the board. This included various house bills, with many still in deliberation right now due to limiting factors. This includes HB 497, HB 151, HB 529, HB 639, HB 290 and changes involving the Fair School Funding Plan.

