The Minster Board of Education was reported to have met on Monday, Oct. 17, in order to talk on several topics related to their district.
Several reports were given to the board starting with Superintendent Josh Meyer, who talked about several pieces of legislation that might be pertinent to the board. This included various house bills, with many still in deliberation right now due to limiting factors. This includes HB 497, HB 151, HB 529, HB 639, HB 290 and changes involving the Fair School Funding Plan.
Meyer also spoke briefly on two other topics, one of which was recognizing October as National Principals Month. he made sure to thank building principals Austin Kaylor and Mandy Albers for their work in Minster so far. The second matter related to several virtual sessions involving professional development provided by the Mercer County Educational Service Center.
Albers provided a report on Minster Elementary School, where she briefly talked about the Fall MAP testing that took place recently for english language arts and math. This was done for Grades 3 through 6 and the scores were correlated to projected proficiency levels on the Spring Ohio State test.
Kaylor provided updates related to Grades 7 through 12, with his first focus being on student achievement. He extended his congratulations to Minsters FFA Soil Judging Team for placing first out of 32 schools at the District 5 FFA Soil Judging Event in the Agricultural Division and fifth overall in the Urban Division. He also noted the Cats of the Month from Grades 7 to 12, which includes Brady Hess, Alayna Bergman, Andrew Wiss, Beth Trzaska, Ashley Meyer and Kayla Metz.
Congratulations were also in order for seniors Logan Kohne and Paige Bornhorst for being crowned as Minster High School Homecomingn King and Queen on Oct. 7, with the crowning done at the game. He also acknowledged the hard work of the girls golf team for taking second place at the MAC tournament at Arrowhead and winning the Division II match in Ottawa.
Albers finished his report by talking about college visits that were conducted recently, as well as the early parent teacher conferences and professional development opportunities that the staff have moved forward with.
Treasurer Laura Klosterman talked inn open enrollment for insurances, which opened up on Oct. 10 and will close on Nov. 2. As of right now, there has been 12 percent of people enrolled as of Oct. 13 with reminders being planned to be sent out on Oct. 13. She also updated them on the debt payment millage rate, recommending that a decrease in millage rate on the bonds for a 2000 issue.
She also gave a report detailing housing values that she is researching due to it having an impact on their real estate collections and state funding. She plans on showing comparison cash balances in the November meeting, as well as a recommendation.
The board conducted various first readings involving policy updates and revisions, as well as approving personnel recommendations, as well as supplemental personnel items. The board was said to have went into executive session, with no actions taken after.
The next Minster Board of Education meeting is scheduled to occur on Nov. 15 at around 7 p.m.