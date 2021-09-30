The Community Action Life Line (CALL) Ministries sent a representative to the St. Marys Rotary meeting to talk about what the organization offers to people in Mercer County.
Homer Burnett, current leader of the organization, visited and informed Rotarians about CALL Ministries, which has grown exponentially since its formation in 1990. Despite having gone through many different trials, as well as a name change from CALL Pantry to its current name, the organization is still going strong, especially with all the services it happens to offer.
“We were formed in 1990, 31 years ago, by a group of pastors,” Burnett explained as being the humble beginnings of the organization. “And they wanted to start with the basic needs, primarily the food needs, of the disadvantage citizens.”
CALL is primarily a faith-based organization that wants to help many different people in multiple ways. They do their best to operate outside of the federal government to avoid restrictions on what they can do, doing their best to remain totally independent. This also goes for any other, larger organizations that would try to take over their faculties.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader.