The St. Marys City Council met on Monday to discuss the addition of the city’s first historical marker at the Reservoir Mill.
As part of an ongoing restoration project, local historian Kraig Noble informed councilors about the addition of the marker to the building along with other active efforts. The reasoning behind this is actually as a way to help keep costs to a minimum.
“I actively engage in a lot of projects, this being one,” Noble said the beginning of his presentation. “You could say this marker saved the city $3,000.”
The mill has been under reconstruction since the tail-end of 2019, mostly funded through community development block grant money. A good amount of the project originally focused on the revamping of the west wing adjacent to the canal, with the main goal being to preserve the building.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Evening Leader.