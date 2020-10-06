NEW BREMEN — Each year, Ohio congressmen and senators can nominate up to 10 students for service academy appointments.
Congressmen and senators can nominate students for four of the five military academies: the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in King’s Port, New York. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require Congressional nominations.
Barbara Taylor, the service academy coordinator for Congressman Jim Jordan’s office, walked New Bremen New Knoxville Rotarians through the process of students getting nominated for the institutions.
Taylor is part of the seven-person review board that oversees the application and interviewing process where they interview candidates on Saturdays in November and each candidate takes typically 20 minutes to interview.
She explained that getting into a service academy is no easy feat.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 42,664 applied to military academies for the Class of 2,022 and there are only around 4,000 spots available for each class.
“The bulk of the appointments are congressional,” said Taylor.
