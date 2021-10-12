Almost 200 members of Midwest Electric’s political action committee heard updates from state legislators Monday during the annual meeting held for just that purpose.
CEO Matt Berry introduced the four politicians: Ohio Auditor Keith Faber; House Representatives Jim Hoops (R-Napoleon) and Craig Riedel (R-Defiance); and 8th District Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH ).
“Our members are their constituents,” Berry said. “We represent the same people.” Berry said.
Hoops is also chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
“Believe me it’s been an interesting committee this past year,” Hoops said.
Hoops briefly brought up House Bill 6, a nuclear bailout bill, which he supported. The bill was also part of a scandal that removed House Speaker Larry Householder from office.
“I guess there were things happening outside the statehouse, and things happening in the statehouse on that bill,” Hoops said, “We were able to do some good things to get it back on the right direction. There [are] still some things I know we are working on. My goal is to make sure we have diversified energy here in the state of Ohio. What that means is we don’t rely on one sector of energy, whether it’s nuclear, coal, gas, solar, or wind.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Tuesday's edition of The Evening Leader.