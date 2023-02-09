The St. Marys Rotary Club had a change of scenery for their weekly meeting on Wednesday. The Rotary Club which normally meets at the St. Marys Eagles 767, instead met at the Wayne Street United Methodist Church because the floors at the Eagles were being cleaned.
Their guest speakers for the day were Kerri Sharpin and Jennifer Wessel, both teachers at St. Marys Middle School. The teachers were there to discuss their method of getting their students involved in reading books, a method that is seeing interest from outside schools.