MHS to host school play

The cast of ‘Anastasia’ rehearse on Monday afternoon in preparation for performances this coming weekend.

 Photo by: Brent Melton

Anastasia: The Musical is set to be performed this weekend by the St. Marys Memorial High School Drama Club at the Memorial High School Performing Arts Center. The musical is based on the 1997 animated musical Anastasia.

“There will be singing and dancing. Its a Broadway show that is still going, and I think we’re the first school to do it,” explained Allie Phlipot, the Theater Director.

