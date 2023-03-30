Anastasia: The Musical is set to be performed this weekend by the St. Marys Memorial High School Drama Club at the Memorial High School Performing Arts Center. The musical is based on the 1997 animated musical Anastasia.
“There will be singing and dancing. Its a Broadway show that is still going, and I think we’re the first school to do it,” explained Allie Phlipot, the Theater Director.
Phlipot said that when it came to choosing Anastasia: The Musical, it came down to two things.
“I always loved the movie, but it also really highlights our students this year,” said Phlipot. She said that this production features solos, and groups of dancers and singers.
“I liked the story, it’s so nice, and the message is finding a family,” said Phlipot before continuing. “Its historically relevant to things they learn in class.”
Read the full story in today's edition of The Evening Leader