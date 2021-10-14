The St. Marys Board of Education met up on Wednesday, with a special ceremony being conducted for a special alumnus.
Those that were at the Memorial High School football stadium on Friday will know the name of Nick D. Doseck, a former student of MHS who went on to fight in World War II and a new member of the Alumni Foundation Hall of Fame. Doseck was given a posthumous diploma in honor of his decorated military career, as he had enlisted in the military before he could graduate.
“[We’re] very, very happy to do this,” said Superintendent Bill Ruane. The school is honored to respect Doseck’s memory since he was awarded a Silver Star, Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the WWII Victory Medal and French Legion of Honor. “Mr. Doseck was inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame for military service to his country.”
Doseck is the first alumnus to receive recognition in the Alumni Foundation Hall of Fame for military service, something that his family is definitely proud for. His wife and some of his kids came to pick up the diploma, which had been made official at the meeting.
