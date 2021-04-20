Fans of musical theatre should be keeping a lookout, as St. Marys Memorial High School is planning on doing a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “A Grand Night for Singing” in the coming week.
The production, done by Walter Bobbie, is a musical send-up to the works of Rodgers and Hemmerstein, framed as a love story by the MHS crew. A variety of songs were brought together in order to create a standalone story that isn’t like most other iterations.
Director Allie Phlipot, Vocal Director Marissa Lewis, Technical Director Kyle Frische and Music Director Louisa Hemmelgarn were in charge of the production and have expressed immense pride in the students that were able to join the production. Out of nearly all the songs presented, from so many different musicals, each one easily says that each member brought something unique to the production. Many of them are seniors that are moving on from MHS, consisting of 19 members of the cast and crew. They are proud of the hard work they put in and the effort the skills they honed for the play itself.
