Carly Overly, local designer and a recent graduate from Memorial High School, talked about her work redesigning the windows of local store, The Menagerie.
After a month of working on the store front, directed by store owner Rita Daugherty, Overly has had her work on the storefront display for a little while now. It had started after the owner approached her and asked for her help in improving the store’s image after being inspired from a magazine she found showing other storefronts.
“I was approached by Rita a few weeks ago, she just kind of wanted to spice up the front of her building,” Overly stated as being how the project officially began. “I did some painting for her and just add a little bit of life to this place.”
The magazine that Daugherty had shown her had been the main inspiration behind her designs, which they both worked on before starting the painting. It was a collaborative process that ultimately helped Overly decide on what design to move forward with.
“We just kind of spun off from that,” said Overly about the experience. She said that she drew up some designs before starting, eventually culminating in what the storefront now has. “We wanted something very realistic while also being artistic and painterly.”
