The St. Marys chapter of the FFA is starting off the school year with a car show and a charity for veterans in the VA Hospital.
For anyone with a fascination with cars, whether classic or current, the FFA is holding the Cruise In for Scholarships, a car show meant to raise money for the FFA scholarships. Happening this Saturday at the Memorial High School, it’s expected to be a fun event for those participating.
“Right in the back of the school parking lot is where it’ll take place,” Parker Miley, a local member of the FFA, explained as part of the basics of the event. The event will officially start around 10 a.m. “And any person can come in and bring their car. It’s $10 to enter, and we have several awards that’ll be given out at the end.”
The event will have a competitive edge to it as well, with any cars that show up having a possibility to win prizes on a variety of categories. The categories that can be won are Best in Show, Best Truck, Best Classic, Best Motorcycle, Best Muscle Car, Best Engine and Best Pre-War (1941 and under).
The event will also feature concession stands, door prizes, along with a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds form the event will be going into scholarships, and as this is their fifth year, members are hoping that it will be a big turnout.
“We usually make a little over $500 on the event after the profits from the concession stand, the 50/50, and the entries of the cars,” Lucy Bambauer, the advisor of the FFA chapter, stated. Speaking of the contestants that enter, the judging will be done later that day. “And the judging is at 1 p.m. and the winners are announced at 2 p.m.”
