Outlining issues with his policies and his administration’s handling of the pandemic locally, the Mercer County Republican Party announced Monday that they will not endorse current Ohio governor Mike DeWine in his reelection bid next fall.
While the spring primary elections aren’t until May of next year, the Mercer County Republican Party has decided to not endorse DeWine, while also encouraging other groups to do the same.
In a Facebook post uploaded earlier this week, the party expressed its dissatisfaction with the current governor.
Chairman Greg Homan said that the reason behind the move was due to two main issues.
“It’s a two-part issue. The first is not only the dissatisfaction with Gov. DeWine,” Homan explained about their stance. “But it’s also that we don’t think it’s appropriate in all situations like this for the State Central Committee to endorse candidates.”
