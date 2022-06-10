One of St. Marys’ local stores decided to make a change in how they present itself with the help of a recent graduate from Memorial High School.
The Menagerie, located at 1178 Indiana Ave., went through a redesign of their store recently, with owner Rita Daugherty gaining the help of recent graduate Carly Overly for the project. Daugherty wanted to update the store windows in, with Overly able to help bring it together.
“She [Overly] is a senior and graduated this year,” stated Daugherty. The project is something that Overly put weeks of work into, and Daugherty is very pleased with her the work she did. “She had a job, so she would come when she got off of her job at 4 p.m. and worked for several hours.”
Daugherty estimated that Overly put around 23 hours into the project, with it having to be done when the student could spare some time. The redesign has garnered plenty of positive responses, which had been the intention.
“There’s been a lot of positive comments. Everyone seems to love it,” Daugherty explained as being the general response to the redesign so far. “Everyone says that will definitely attract a lot of people, you can’t miss it.”
