MINSTER — The Knights of Columbus hall in Minster hosted a question and answer forum Tuesday night for Republican candidates in the 84th Ohio House district, giving candidates the opportunity to share their priorities and qualifications.
MORROW
Aimee Morrow of Greenville introduced herself as a citizen candidate, who has worked in health care for 28 years. She refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Morrow said she and her coworkers came together as a group forming Medical Freedom Fighters of Darke County. She has protested at Kettering and Premier health facilities.
“Through that I just started holding rallies,” Morrow said.“In Darke County only 36 percent of the people were vaccinated, that shows how many people did not want it. We are seeing a pushback of tyranny and we say no. That’s why I decided to run as a Christian candidate,” Morrow said.
“We need to get back to the Constitution that was formed on Biblical principals,” Morrow said.
LARGER
Jacob Larger, New Bremen’s village council president, grew up in New Bremen and has taken values from west-central Ohio to Columbus.
“I think what makes this area great is that we are hard-working individuals and we stand up for what we believe,” Larger said.
He worked for the National Federation of Independent Business, an advocacy group for small businesses, after finishing college.
“This is where I fell in love with the idea of advocacy,” Larger said. Larger had experience working at a community college in administration and at a workforce agency in Job and Family Services in Allen County. His No. 1 priority in office will be workforce development.
KING
Angie King of Celina told voters that experience matters. King has 25 years of experience in small business as a licensed realtor and 21 years of experience with government, consisting of 11 years on Celina’s city council and is in her 10th year as Mercer County recorder. King explained that she grew up in a farming family and got her bachelors and masters degrees locally from Wright State University.
“I understand our values and our culture,” King said. “I will work hard to protect our district and our way of life.”
King said the school shooting in Texas was tragic and that she can’t imagine what the parents are going through.
