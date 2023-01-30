Since 2012 St. Marys has had Patrick J. McGowan as its mayor, but after this term, he will not be seeking reelection.
McGowan is a native of St. Marys, having graduated from Memorial High School, he worked at Goodyear for a few years before moving to Dayton to continue his education. McGowan eventually found himself working at Belden in Richmond, Indiana where he eventually retried from as a Product Development Manager. He then worked for a distributor where McGowan said that, “I could live anywhere because I could catch an airplane for work, so I moved back to St. Marys”, and he has been here since.
McGowan said that his entrance into politics came in 2010 when he was sitting in a local coffee shop.
“Everyone was complaining and somebody said someone should run for office to try and change things. I was the person they
picked,” he said, then chuckled, “Thats why I won by one vote.”
McGowan said that during his first run for a council seat he put in a lot of work.
“I worked my tail off and went to every house twice delivering literature and talking to everyone,” said McGowan. The mayor was also very clear about how he believes politics work. “Its not necessarily the best qualified person that gets the job, its the one that is most known. That’s an unfortunate thing.”
McGowan said that his group at the coffee shop always talked about how things were going in the city, but that didn’t prepare him for being on the council.
“I got an education, and it wasn’t anything like I thought it would be,” said McGowan. He said that because of that, he wasn’t planning on a second term, but then he got to thinking. “I decided I maybe could impact things better if I were mayor. So I ran for mayor in a pretty tight race, against a very popular mayor, and won.”
