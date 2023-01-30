Mayor Patrick McGowan

Mayor Patrick McGowan, who has served the city of St. Marys for a number of years, is officially not seeking reelection at the end of 2023.

Since 2012 St. Marys has had Patrick J. McGowan as its mayor, but after this term, he will not be seeking reelection.

McGowan is a native of St. Marys, having graduated from Memorial High School, he worked at Goodyear for a few years before moving to Dayton to continue his education. McGowan eventually found himself working at Belden in Richmond, Indiana where he eventually retried from as a Product Development Manager. He then worked for a distributor where McGowan said that, “I could live anywhere because I could catch an airplane for work, so I moved back to St. Marys”, and he has been here since.

