NEW BREMEN — The three mayors running the towns that make up the Golden Triangle delivered remarks Thursday morning at the annual State of the Villages held at the American Legion in New Bremen.
Mayors Keith Leffel of New Knoxville; Bob Parker of New Bremen and Dennis Kitzmiller of Minster updated those in attendance with a year in review and a peek into what the future holds.
Leffel said despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, New Knoxville was still able to grow.
“We had a lot of businesses that were declared essential so our income tax pretty much stayed where it was from the previous years,” said Leffel.
The village’s revenues were more than $3.2 million and its expenditures totaled $2.7 million.
“All our key indicators were similar to what we did in years’ past,” said Leffel.
