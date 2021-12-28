NEW BREMEN — After the year that was 2020, 2021 did see a return to normalcy in New Bremen, especially with the return of annual festivals.
In his second year as village mayor, Bob Parker said the two years were remarkably different.
“Last year, being it was my first year and COVID was happening, it was all just really weird. You didn’t know what was part of the new job,” said Parker. “It was hard getting my feet wet. This year, it’s felt normal. It’s felt like everything was supposed to happen. We had council meetings normally. Trying to figure all that stuff out in your first year as mayor, it was kind of difficult. This year has been more of a normal year, it’s been more consistent.”
The return of festivals like Bremenfest, the New Bremen Fireman’s Picnic and Pumpkinfest also made it feel more like a consistent year.
“Having all the festivals and get-togethers again this year that we weren’t able to have in 2020 was great,” said Parker. “You saw how people wanted to get back out again. They were tired of being cooped up.”
“For Cider Time, I think that was a record crowd. We ran out of donut holes really early that day,” Parker joked.
