Mauter Joins Scouting Elite

Twenty-one is the minimum number of merit badges needed to become an Eagle Scout.
Alex Mauter has earned 36, becoming the first ever scout from Troop 138 to earn an additional 15 merit badges.
During a Court of Honor Sunday afternoon at St. Marys Legion Post No. 323, Mauter received the rank of Eagle Scout, joining the likes of 25 other Troop 138 scouts who have received the designation since 1980.
