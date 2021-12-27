The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol has submitted the first step in the petition process to appear on an official ballot.
The “Act to Control and Regulate Adult Use Cannabis” is making its way to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office. In Auglaize County there were 34 valid signatures, and 15 invalid — including nine people not registered to vote, five cases where a signature did not match and one case where there was not a registered address.
The petition would allow possession of up to six marijuana plants. Possession amounts for use and transportation would be limited to 2.5 ounces of cannabis, and 15 grams of extract. Similar to alcohol, the use would be restricted to those over the age of 21.
The petition would create The Division of Cannabis Control, which would oversee licenses and regulation.
Cannabis would be taxed and split into funds for social equity and jobs, community cannabis fund, and a substance abuse and addiction fund.
Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees doesn’t see the benefit of recreational use.
“I am not in favor of recreational marijuana; I think it will be a problem. It could be a problem if it’s out everywhere and around,” he said.
