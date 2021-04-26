The Tournament of Roses Rose Parade is perhaps the most prestigious parades in the United States and a St. Marys man has earned the opportunity to march in it.
Josh Hughes, an assistant band director for St. Marys City Schools, has been chosen as one of 300 band directors in North America to march in the Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2022 and will be marching in the drum line.
This is the first parade where directors will get the chance to march.
