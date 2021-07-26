LIMA — An American Revolution battle was a major key to winning the war and it has local ties with a St. Marys man.
The Battle of Trenton was a pivotal battle in the turning of the tides for America during the Revolution.
Prior to the battle, the American troops were reeling from several defeats in New York, having been forced to retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania.
In the book titled “The Winter Soldiers: The Battles for Trenton and Princeton,” author Richard Ketchum wrote that Gen. George Washington had written to his cousin in Virginia saying, ‘I think the game is pretty near up.’
But ultimately Washington and the American Army regrouped, regathered, sailed across the Delaware River in what’s now become an iconic moment in U.S. history and went on to win the battle and the war.
On Sunday, James Cooper was sworn in as a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and it was his ancestor that housed Washington for over a week prior to the Battle of Trenton.
Cooper’s ancestor, William Keith, housed Washington from Dec. 14 to Dec. 24, 1776 before the battle.
