After lengthy conversation from downtown business owners and city officials, the St. Marys streets and sidewalks committee ultimately recommended that a 15-minute parking spot on South Main Street be turned into a 2-hour space, like it was previously.
The parking space, located in the 100 block of South Main Street, has been a hot commodity over downtown businesses in the recent months.
Service and Safety Director Greg Foxhoven spoke initially, saying how limited the parking is on that block. Foxhoven said in 2014, the city purchased a building on the east side of the road, had it razed and turned into a parking lot, which at the time relieved the parking issues in front of Hometown Locker Room and the Friendly Tavern.
“It created 12 additional spots and that seemed to help for the time being,” he said.
