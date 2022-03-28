Fans of magic and illusion were given a special treat Sunday night when the St. Marys Area Resource Team worked brought award-winning illusionist Paul Krendl to the local stage.
The event was held in the Memorial High School Commons and the Performing Arts Center, with a dinner and show prepared for all guests. Krendl himself, who has done many different shows across the country, was proud to be able to and preform in front of everyone.
“Thanks for being here supporting the cause this evening. I can’t tell you how excited we are to finally be in front of you here this evening,” stated Krendl. “This is actually one of my first theater shows in Ohio in many, many years, so thank for being here supporting the process along the way.”
Krendl has been preforming magic since he was 12, having started out in Delphos, Ohio himself. He’s proud to not only return to his home state to preform, but to also help the local community by putting it on. He’s done plenty of work like this before, and he’s glad that St. Marys will be able to benefit from the work he loves to do.
