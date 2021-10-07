The St. Marys Rotary Club received a very special guest on Wednesday when Kate Wagner, executive director of M.A.V. Youth Mentoring, decided to educate them on her organization.
Previously and affiliate of the Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of America, the organization is a non-profit that focuses mainly on the areas of Mercer, Auglaize and Van Wert counties. It was due to their mission of helping local children in need of mentorship that led them to separating from BBBS.
“Although we are no longer affiliated with Big Brothers Big sisters, our mission goals remain the same,” Wagner explained. The separation was to make sure that all the money stayed local and it could go into the kids. “And that is to provide all children facing difficulties a positive and professionally supported, one-on-one relationship that improves their lives forever.”
M.A.V. offers plenty of programs that work toward building those relationships, all within the counties stated before. Whether that’s based on community based mentoring or site based mentoring, the kids are able to get some form of service that is beneficial to them. An example of this can be found in the program One-on-One.
