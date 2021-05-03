ST. MARYS — It was a day a St. Marys family will remember for the rest of their lives.
Corey, Tasha and Kashdon Stoker received the keys to their new home on Sunday afternoon as part of an open house event featuring a partnership between Lots for Soldiers and Tri Star Career Compact.
In January of 2020, Cory — a veteran — and his wife Tasha and son, Kashdon, 3, were announced as recipients of the Lots for Soldiers and Tri Star house build.
The groundbreaking was held last August and Tri Star students finished the house just last week.
