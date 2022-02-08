CELINA — Grand Lake St. Marys officials expressed their joy of the 2021 season and set goals for 2022 on Saturday during the Lake Improvement Association’s monthly meeting.
“We had a phenomenal year in 2021. That low external loading — it showed that there’s true change that can happen in a very short-term time period and that’s a fantastic thing,” said Dr. Stephen Jacquemin, associate professor of biology at Wright State University – Lake Campus. “There’s enough internal load inside that lake buried in the sediment that it’s going to take decades to really turn the corner 365 days a year, but it’s really encouraging to see that in a period where there’s low external loading. That’s a combination of low rain and also increased best management practices in the fields as well as natural spaces. It’s really comforting to see that you can affect tremendous change in the short term as well.”
Jacquemin discussed the algae patterns that happened last year, saying there really weren’t any distinct patterns.
“We had some weird patterns with the algae. There really wasn’t any in 2021 until we get to that late June period and then the algae kind of takes off,” he said. “When it did take off, it was not producing toxins. It was different strains. Typically we’re a planktothrix-dominated lake, but it wasn’t a planktothrix strain that took off in 2021. We went from a microcystis algae to an aphanizomenon algae and then somewhere toward the end of summer we sort of reverted back to the classic monoculture of planktothrix.”
Jacquemin wants to figure out why that was.
“One of the questions we’re looking to answer is explaining why that shift happened. Clearly, it’s got something to do with the external runoff patterns and the precipitation, but the mechanisms embedded in there we’re looking to untangle,” he said.
Jacquemin revealed that a grant that he’s been working on, along with Dr. Silvia Newell from the Wright State Dayton campus and other colleagues at Ohio institutions, was fully funded by the Water Management Association of Ohio this past week.
The LIA also put up $5,000 to help with the research.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Tuesday's edition of The Evening Leader.