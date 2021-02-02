Tim Fitzpatrick, the dean of the College of Business at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima, was the featured speaker at the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday morning.
Fitzpatrick has had an extensive career in the education field, having served as the principal for Lima Senior High School before becoming a dean at UNOH, where he has been for eight years.
He said when he was going through high school, he was always part of a service club.
"That kind of gave me the ground foundation of maintaining that service above self for a lot of my career," he said.
Through this dedication to service, Fitzpatrick talked about his experience in starting a Rotaract club at UNOH.
Rotaract is a collegiate service club that falls under the Rotary umbrella.
He recalled that in 2016 the Rotary Club of Lima’s Facebook page received a message from Nikolina Nikolic, a future UNOH student from the Czech Republic, about starting a Rotaract Club. Fitzpatrick said Lima Rotarians wanted to establish a better connection with the college and this would be a good way of mixing in with the community.
