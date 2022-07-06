NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club celebrated the changing of the guard at its weekly meeting Tuesday morning.
Incoming president Tim Eiting officially took over the duties from past president Tess Elshoff.
Eiting was a charter member of the club when it was organized in 1989 and served as one of the first presidents in the early 90s.
Eiting said he’s very appreciative of the support from all the members.
“We are very fortunate that when we have projects, the members are very hands on and willing to jump on board, get involved and participate,” he said. “I think that’s what makes the club very, very special — that it’s not one or two people doing the work, it’s been everybody that’s jumped in over the years.”
Having played a role in the club’s entire history, Eiting said it’s been fun to see its growth.
“It’s been fun to watch the club — not that it’s evolved — but the ideas that have been brought forth seem to get broader and wider, which is good,” he said. “We realize that the New Bremen and New Knoxville area is very important, which we are greatly involved in. Through other Rotary aspects, we understand that there’s support and activities outside of our area that we’re willing to participate and be available for.”
He added that weekly meetings help provide a sense of camaraderie with the club and helps build better relationships.
