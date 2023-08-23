‘Long Journey Home’ a hit, shows potential of The Grand

Over the weekend audiences at The Grand got to see the Civil War experiences of St. Marys native Charles Kruse come to life on stage. ‘Long Journey Home’ saw over 800 people attend the two performances, and nearly 100 more attended the Civil War Exhibition on Friday afternoon.
“When you stepped out on Spring Street and saw the flow of people from the east and west, and not a parking space to be found, I think people want The Grand to be open,” said Doug Spencer, Project Coordinator for The Grand.