NEW BREMEN — Originally opened in 1913 as the Crown Picture Show, the now-named Lock One Theater has been a staple in downtown New Bremen for over a century.
The theater has been closed since March 2020, when it was forced to close its doors, like many other businesses, because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it is reopening this week with showings of “In the Heights” starting on Thursday.
The 96-seat theater — 80 seats in the auditorium and 16 in the balcony — has seen its fair share of changes through the years, undergoing many name and venue changes and a full-on remodel recently in 2003 when it opened up again full-time as a movie theater.
