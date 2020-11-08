CELINA — On Saturday evening, MAV Youth Mentoring dimmed the lights, fired up the spotlight and donated money to help local children with its annual Dancing with the Big Stars at the Overdrive.
And it was quite the successful evening with more than $25,000 raised by the dancers before and during the event — $3,000 was raised during the evening show alone.
Despite admission restrictions implemented by the coronavirus pandemic, the fundraising exceeded expectations with half as many people in attendance. Helping drive the fundraising was the fun competition put on by the dancing pairs.