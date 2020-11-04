Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) cruised to a victory over Shannon Freshour (D-Marysville) winning 20,509 (81.76%) to Freshour’s 4,134 (16.48%) in Auglaize County and and earning 67.9% of the district’s vote with 99% of precincts reporting.
In the 84th District, Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) defeated Joe Monbeck (D-Celina) in a landslide victory, winning in all four counties inside the district: Auglaize, Darke, Mercer and Shelby.
Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) retained his seat in the 82nd House District, defeating independent write-in candidate Elecia Wobler.