Ready or not, Christmas is right around the corner and one St. Marys FFA student is working to make it a little brighter for the community. Junior Mackenzie Ott is partnering with Agape Ministries, Inc. by collecting used — or new — Christmas trees, lights and ornaments to be given away to those who need them.
Trees, ornaments and lights will be accepted unit Dec. 2 and will be distributed on Dec. 5. For questions or to schedule a donation, contact Memorial High School at 419-394-4312 and ask for FFA adviser Lucy Bambauer.