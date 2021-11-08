CELINA — Eight different couples were at The Overdrive in Celina in order to participate in a beloved yearly event: Dancing with the Big Stars.
Run by M.A.V. Youth Mentoring, it’s one of the organization’s biggest events every year, with many people coming to it to enjoy a dinner and show among friends. It was hosted Saturday, with citizens from Mercer, Auglaize and Van Wert counties coming to show off what they can do.
The teams were put together around July and have been rehearsing for months in order to participate in the event.
Made up of various members of the community who are actively known for other works they’ve done, each couple was tasked to raise as much money as possible before the event started. Whoever raised the most money received the Big Star Award while the Judge’s Choice Award goes to the couple who have the best performance.
