Wesley Protsman, former president of the St. Marys Rotary Club and current member of the Arts Place Auglaize/Mercer Center Community Board, decided to do some early advertising for the Grand Lake Area Literature festival coming this April.
Slated for April 9, the festival is something that Protsman and the other members of the community board have been trying to bring to the county for years. However, due to various issues involving the weather, as well as the pandemic, the event had been put on the backburner for several years now.
“This is something that we’ve tried before three years ago, and it has been a passion project,” stated Protsman. The event had been on a much smaller scale, but it was something they worked hard to create. “Chris Noble brought up the idea in the first place and three years ago we pulled off our initial children’s literature festival.”
While the initial experiment had been a success despite some issues involving heavy rain, the momentum stopped when COVID came in and it was shelved for two years. The board has decided to bring it back, this time appealing to a wider audience.
“We’re now not calling it just the Children’s Literature Festival because we’re going to focus on young adult and adults as well,” Protsman explained. This includes inviting more authors and providing more activities for older audiences. “We’re going to hold the event at Tri Star this year, but we’ll also have participation from students at Tri Star in a number of ways.”
