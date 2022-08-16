In response to the large demand for school supplies in our area, The Wapakoneta Daily News and The Evening Leader will be taking donations of school supplies at the news offices to help make sure students have what they need for a great school year.
Donations can be dropped off at 501 Industrial Drive in Wapakoneta or at 102 East Spring Street in St. Marys.
Supplies collected at the WDN will be distributed through Mercy Unlimited. Supplies collected at the Evening Leader will be distributed to clients through Agape Ministries. Those in need of supplies should contact those respective agencies.
Collections will be taken through the end of August.
Donna Kuffner, program coordinator of Agape Ministries said felt tip markers, highlighters, binders and dividers are among their less donated items.
Other supplies such as book bags, pens, pencils and paper are also greatly appreciated.
