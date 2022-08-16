EL Logo
In response to the large demand for school supplies in our area, The Wapakoneta Daily News and The Evening Leader will be taking donations of school supplies at the news offices to help make sure students have what they need for a great school year.

Donations can be dropped off at 501 Industrial Drive in Wapakoneta or at 102 East Spring Street in St. Marys.

