It was supposed to be a week in the sun and surf — a spring break spent with family. And for the most part it was. But a distress call prompted a local lifeguard to put those skills into play far from home.
Cole Hughes, a Memorial High School student who works as a lifeguard at the Wapakoneta Family YMCA, was at a resort just south of Cancun, Mexico with his family a couple of weeks ago, enjoying his brother’s college spring break. One of the first days there, he and his parents were in the ocean, on a sandbar, when they heard a woman yelling for help.
“She was maybe 20, 30 yards away,” Hughes recalled, “and her mother was around there saying (her daughter) needed help.”
Hughes swam over to the young woman.
“It was difficult to talk to her because didn’t speak English, but she could say ‘help,” he said. “I swam her back to the beach.”
Hughes estimated it was another 50 or so yards back to the beach, where he knew his help was appreciated.
“I got a lot of ‘mucho graciases’ from her,” he said.
While Hughes never expected to put his fairly new lifeguarding skills to work on vacation, “I didn’t really think about it — I just did it,” he said.
He told Wendy Baldwin, aquatics director at the YMCA, the rescue swim was much harder than he expected in open water, especially without a flotation device to assist him.
“I was so proud he was ‘on guard’ even on vacation,” Hughes said.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader.