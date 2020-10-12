Snap Fitness will be holding a grand reopening at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 to welcome the community to a rebranded fitness center.
The St. Marys gym opened in its current location within the St. Marys Square Business Complex in December of last year.
Three months after opening, Snap was forced to close its doors temporarily in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The location has since reopened but with the celebration on the 24th, Snap Fitness wants to use the day to encourage community involvement and show the public what it has to offer.