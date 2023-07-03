Local deli offering in house made deli meats

Adam Smith, Owner of the DELI BAR(N), poses with his daughters behind display cases filled with the products made there.

 Photo by Brent Melton

When you walk into the Deli Barn just off of State Route 66 on Southland Road between St. Marys and New Bremen, you’re greeted by display cases full of products made in house. 

“We opened the first week of May selling meats and cheeses, then we moved into making baked goods,” said Adam Smith, owner of the Deli Barn with his wife Karen. With their recent acquisition of a liquor license, Smith said they have some big plans as well for the future.

