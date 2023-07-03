Local deli offering in house made deli meats

When you walk into the Deli Barn just off of State Route 66 on Southland Road between St. Marys and New Bremen, you’re greeted by display cases full of products made in house.
“We opened the first week of May selling meats and cheeses, then we moved into making baked goods,” said Adam Smith, owner of the Deli Barn with his wife Karen. With their recent acquisition of a liquor license, Smith said they have some big plans as well for the future.
“I make all my own lunch meats. I smoke them, they’re all artificial preservative free, and have no chemicals,” said Smith. He said that they had been looking for a place for him to make meat, and when they saw their current location open up, he said they knew it would be a good fit.
“We’re doing wine, liquor, meats, cheeses, sandwiches. All the meats we make here, and my daughter does all the baking,” said Smith. He said having his daughter be able to show off her skills she learned at culinary school is an added bonus.
When it comes to a mom and pop shop making their own deli meat, its quite unique.
“There aren’t that many anywhere. We were trying to get approved by the Health Department. No one, even at the Ohio level office, has ever dealt with this,” said Smith. He said that for the larger factory operations, it usually goes though the Ohio Department of Agriculture or the Untied States Department of Agriculture.
“It’s very unique. I’m saying our processed meat vs these bigger companies is probably better for you, because there are less chemicals and less preservatives,” said Smith. He said that eventually, the Auglaize County Health Department was the agency that gave them the green light.
Smith said that his family has been butchering for a long time, and that they’ve always had freezers full of meat.
“The only meat we bought at the grocery were lunch meats, we bought a lot of it, so I took a crack at making my own,” said Smith. He said that over the years he has come up with his own recipes, and that friends and family urged him to open up a business to sell to others.
“I told them they didn’t know the red tape involved. We figured it out though where we can do everything,” said Smith before continuing, “Having a place like this for my daughter, she’s a pastry chef and went to school for it, for her to be able to showcase her skills. Its amazing what she can do.”
He said that part of the business is giving people options that they can’t get anywhere else.
“I wanted it to be something new and different that people could come and try new things,” said Smith. He said that all the craft beer they’ll have in house will be from local breweries.
“Instead of having to go to Coldwater or Rockford, they can enjoy something local, and have a taste of it, and not have to go all the way there,” said Smith. He said that every brew they offer, will be on tap.
So far Smith said that he’s been getting very positive responses.
“It’s been amazing. I try and hammer social media and get the word out, but nothing is like word of mouth,” said Smith. He said that they’ve had people from Van Wert stop by, who had heard about the deli while getting their hair done in Celina.
“They got some meat and headed back to Van Wert. We had some people on motorcycles, who aren’t even from the area, stop in to buy some snack sticks for the road,” said Smith. He said that week over week, they’re getting more business, and that people are starting to know about them. “Now we’re getting to the point where we can open fully.”
Smith also said that he’s looking to help others in need by donating meat that is still good, but that won’t sell in time.
“We haven’t had an abundance of meat left over yet, but if we did, we talked bout it going to Agape or Rustic Hope, because we can only use it for so long,” said Smith. He said that he’s also been told he’s helping people in other ways as well.
“Since we’ve been doing this, because our meats are chemical and preservative free, there are people who have had stomach issues, and they don’t have issues with ours,” said Smith. He said that hearing feedback like that, was surprising. “We’ve been able to reach out and touch people in ways I never thought of, and its been cool. If we could do more, and help more, it would be nice.”
As for the future, Smith said that he would love to be open all the time, and for it to be his primary job.
“I still work a full time job and so does my wife. I love what I do here, meats and everything,” said Smith before continuing. “If I could go full time and not have a job, that would be a dream come true.”