Loc Performance of St. Marys is giving back to their community in a big way. On Friday, employees of Loc Performance stocked the shelves of Agape Food Pantry with items that they, and fellow employees, had donated. “The idea came from really just giving back to the community. Over the sale and different owners of the past, we’ve got been really focused on the community aspect”, said BaileyWale, Assistant Human Resources Manager at Loc Performance. She said that they’re refocusing on that support of the community. “We’re trying to get back there and to support the community that has supported us for almost 85 years”, said Bailey
“They contacted us and said they wanted to do a food drive. We told them what we were looking for, and they took the donation up”, said Missy Holman Hughes, Administrative Assistant at