The Little Miss SummerFest pageant took place this past Wednesday evening, with 14 contestants participating this year.
The contestants began the show with a group dance together, before moving on to the main event. The girls came out one by one to show off their casual outfits and their gowns. When showing their gowns, they were escorted by their fathers, brothers, or guardians.
Throughout the pageant, there was entertainment provided to the audience from Kristina’s Dance Escape, Emily Jackson, Leah Slife (LMSF winner 2015), and Rylee Dieringer (LMSF winner 2022). One by one, the contestants took turns on stage posing, showing off their outfits, and, eventually, answering their interview questions.
Deanna Halko and Becky Lauth, the people in charge of the pageant, took their time to thank everyone for their involvement in the pageant.“We couldn’t thankeveryone enough for their help for this event,” Halko explained. “Your support means the world to us.”Halko went on to talk about her time with the contestants and how much fun she had practicing with them for this pageant.
“Kids really do say the darndest things,” Haiko stated. “I have to say, though, these girls have worked reallyhard and I wish I could give each and every one of them a crown tonight.”
Towards the end, Rylee Dieringer and Molly Schlosser (Miss SummerFest 2022) took the stage to show their memories over the past year and say their goodbyes as they handed off the crowns to the next girls. The contestants lined up across the stage as the winners were announced.
The fourth runnerup was Lucy Klosterman,third runnerup was Ande Wycuff, second runner-up was Alaina Zumbroegel , and the first runner-up was Faye Fyre. Taking home the crown, though, was Evelyn Paulus who is now Little Miss Summer Fest 2023.
In an interview with Paulus, she explained how she felt about the win.“It’s very, very exciting, it’s a dream come true.” Paulus continued about what the win means to her. “I’mexcited to spend time with the queen and be in the parade and represent the community.”
When asked what Paulus’s favorite thing about being in the pageant was, she stated that it was “That I won.” She laughed, but elaborated further.“No, I really enjoyed spending time with my friends and having fun. I liked it all. The dresses, the dancing, and the fun, I liked everything, really,” said Paulus.