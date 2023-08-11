Little Miss SummerFest 2023

The Little Miss SummerFest pageant was held on Wednesday, with Evelyn Paulus being crowned alongside her court. 

 Photo By Brent Melton

The Little Miss SummerFest pageant took place this past Wednesday evening, with 14 contestants participating this year.

The contestants began the show with a group dance together, before moving on to the main event. The girls came out one by one to show off their casual outfits and their gowns. When showing their gowns, they were escorted by their fathers, brothers, or guardians.

