St. Marys Community Public Library board of trustees updated three policies during Wednesday's meeting.
The first was a policy update to the library's internet services.
To receive additional funding through a Library Services and Technology (LSTA) grant, the library needed to implement new filtering technology over the library's network.
The technology will filter for sexually explicit materials and explicit websites. There will also be security filtering in the background that will block phishing sites and malware sites.
“We're in the minority now of libraries in Ohio that haven't passed this and we should do it,” said Library Director Morgan Paul.
The filtering service the library will be implementing is offered through Cisco Web Umbrella, which is a free service for every library in the state of Ohio.
To read the full article, pick up a copy of Thursday's Jan. 14 edition of The Evening Leader.