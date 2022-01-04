St. Marys, OH (45885)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Morning high of 35F with temps falling to near 25. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low 12F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.