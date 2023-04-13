The St. Marys Community Public Library

The St. Marys Community Public Library held their monthly board meeting on Wednesday evening.

 Photo by Brent Melton

The St. Marys Community Public Library resumed their normal monthly meeting on Wednesday evening after having to cancel March’s meeting.

First on the agenda were the financials. During March the library’s fund sat at $348,427, with revenue totaling $149,955 and expenses of $75,650. The revenue was due to the library’s funding being received from the state. After revenue and expenses it left the library with a total of $422,732. The meeting then moved on to the Director’s Report

Tags

Recommended for you