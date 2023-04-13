The St. Marys Community Public Library resumed their normal monthly meeting on Wednesday evening after having to cancel March’s meeting.
First on the agenda were the financials. During March the library’s fund sat at $348,427, with revenue totaling $149,955 and expenses of $75,650. The revenue was due to the library’s funding being received from the state. After revenue and expenses it left the library with a total of $422,732. The meeting then moved on to the Director’s Report
Library Director Morgan Paul combined February and March’s reports together. She noted that on March 25 the library lost of power resulting in the library closing for the day at 1:00 p.m. after storms hit the area. One of the library’s computer’s hard drive failed due to the storm, which was subsequently replaced by a new computer, which is now up and running.
Paul noted that the changes to the library’s Saturday hours have been a success.
