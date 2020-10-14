The St. Marys Community Public Library added a new feature to its building on Wednesday, with the installation of a holdIT automated self-service kiosk.
The self-service holds kiosk will allow the library to put books that patrons have placed on hold into the kiosk and patrons will then be able to use their library card and a PIN number to get the books out, any time of the day.
The purchase of the kiosk was approved on Sept. 28 during a special board meeting and it was delivered and set up on Wednesday.
The library had to install an electrical outlet outside to power the kiosk and that was completed on Tuesday, just in time for the delivery.
The kiosk, that cost $17,900 and comes from D-Tech, is built to stay outside and can stand up to hurricane-force winds.
To read the full story on the SMCPL board meeting, pick up a copy of Thursday's Oct. 15 edition of The Evening Leader.