The St. Marys Community Public Library celebrated its 100th anniversary on Monday.
Although a big celebration was wanted, restrictions from the pandemic during the planning phase forced the library to hold a smaller celebration.
The first 100 visitors to the library received a cookie and bottle of water. In addition, there was a “Find 100 Scavenger Hunt” in the library: jars filled with various items were placed around the library for hunters to find and to guess which jars contain 100 items.
Additionally, a video and literature put together by the Shakespeare Club was available about how the library came to be.
