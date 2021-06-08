The Lake Improvement Association (LIA) is hosting a scavenger hunt around Grand Lake St. Marys on Father’s Day weekend in order to raise money for local environmental efforts.
The LIA, as one of several fundraising events they plan on holding, has created an event for families to participate in from June 19 to June 20. However, the event isn’t only meant to make some money, but also generate some interest in the Grand Lake area, especially as summer is coming at full force.
“We keep no money whatsoever, but we want to do a couple of things,” President Keith Westrick said when advertising the event at the St. Marys Rotary meeting on June 2. “We want to provide fun for people, provide fun for people and make little money doing it.”
