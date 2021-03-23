A pursuit went on more than an hour Tuesday afternoon after a van was reported stolen in Allen County. An Allen County Sheriff's deputy spotted the vehicle headed south on I-75 and attempted to stop the vehicle. The chase involved multiple agencies and spanned much of U.S. Route 33 in the Wapakoneta and St. Johns area. The chase even went into some residential areas. There were multiple spike strips attempted including near Wapak-Fisher road and U.S. Route 33.
Lengthy stolen vehicle chase ends in Wapakoneta
- By Bob Tomaszewski STAFF WRITER Mar 23, 2021
